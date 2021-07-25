×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Average Approach Distance - Birdie or Better

Average Approach Distance - Birdie or Better

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 180.1

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG (YARDS) TOTAL DISTANCE (INCHES) NUMBER OF APPROACH SHOTS
1 1 David Hearn 68 157.2 928,380,000 164
2 2 K.J. Choi 52 161.2 725,218,000 125
3 3 Peter Malnati 78 162.3 1,396,718,000 239
4 4 Vaughn Taylor 80 162.7 1,347,414,000 230
5 6 Kevin Kisner 69 164.4 1,254,895,000 212
6 5 Luke Donald 54 165.0 849,189,000 143
T7 8 Aaron Baddeley 54 165.2 737,320,000 124
T7 9 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 165.2 636,447,000 107
9 7 Jason Dufner 84 166.3 1,448,656,000 242
10 10 Fabián Gómez 54 168.3 648,220,000 107
11 13 Brian Stuard 100 168.4 1,848,923,000 305
12 11 Chris Kirk 78 168.7 1,445,140,000 238
13 14 Nelson Ledesma 46 169.0 723,984,000 119
14 T15 Mark Anderson 54 169.1 663,371,000 109
T15 12 Troy Merritt 98 169.3 1,737,216,000 285
T15 T15 J.J. Spaun 72 169.3 1,048,500,000 172
17 T23 Sean O'Hair 49 169.5 848,382,000 139
18 T23 Sebastian Cappelen 54 169.9 715,736,000 117
19 18 Andrew Landry 64 170.1 1,261,553,000 206
20 19 Jim Herman 60 170.6 1,191,317,000 194
21 T20 Chez Reavie 80 171.0 1,416,199,000 230
22 T27 Matt Kuchar 67 171.1 1,194,883,000 194
23 29 Brandt Snedeker 82 171.2 1,651,392,000 268
24 31 Brendon Todd 87 171.5 1,494,404,000 242
25 17 Ryan Armour 76 171.6 1,550,954,000 251
T26 26 Hunter Mahan 59 171.7 927,301,000 150
T26 T20 Kyle Stanley 90 171.7 1,452,343,000 235
28 30 Hank Lebioda 70 171.9 1,231,652,000 199
29 22 Ryan Moore 44 172.1 910,682,000 147
30 41 Roger Sloan 78 172.2 1,332,893,000 215
31 25 Andrew Putnam 85 172.3 1,470,393,000 237
32 40 Bo Hoag 87 172.4 1,619,475,000 261
33 T27 Chase Seiffert 78 172.5 1,229,662,000 198
34 T33 Charley Hoffman 95 172.6 1,919,966,000 309
35 32 Austin Cook 72 172.8 1,362,508,000 219
36 T38 Russell Knox 88 173.2 1,577,315,000 253
T37 T38 Brian Gay 64 173.4 1,110,881,000 178
T37 44 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 173.4 1,298,538,000 208
T39 T45 Rory Sabbatini 71 173.6 1,550,127,000 248
T39 T33 Brice Garnett 90 173.6 1,431,562,000 229
T41 59 Rhein Gibson 56 173.8 763,228,000 122
T41 T48 Chris Baker 54 173.8 700,916,000 112
43 T48 Kevin Streelman 90 174.0 1,741,879,000 278
44 50 Zach Johnson 78 174.3 1,612,748,000 257
45 T42 Cameron Percy 77 174.4 1,280,727,000 204
46 54 Kevin Tway 60 174.6 1,087,616,000 173
47 53 Branden Grace 73 174.7 1,163,324,000 185
T48 T62 Patton Kizzire 92 174.8 2,196,319,000 349
T48 37 Jimmy Walker 74 174.8 1,296,669,000 206
50 55 James Hahn 64 175.0 1,373,680,000 218
51 47 Emiliano Grillo 90 175.1 1,563,511,000 248
T52 T51 Nate Lashley 72 175.2 1,173,311,000 186
T52 T42 Michael Gellerman 47 175.2 693,622,000 110
T54 67 Josh Teater 50 175.3 795,154,000 126
T54 60 Jonathan Byrd 44 175.3 473,301,000 75
56 58 Anirban Lahiri 60 175.6 1,150,494,000 182
57 T68 Rickie Fowler 76 175.8 1,512,752,000 239
58 T62 Joel Dahmen 78 176.1 1,483,186,000 234
59 83 Tom Lewis 82 176.3 1,529,449,000 241
60 T56 Bill Haas 44 176.4 679,627,000 107
T61 T62 Tyrrell Hatton 57 176.5 1,086,545,000 171
T61 71 Robert Streb 70 176.5 1,194,320,000 188
63 61 Doug Ghim 84 176.6 1,697,916,000 267
T64 65 Jordan Spieth 76 176.7 1,609,160,000 253
T64 T51 Bo Van Pelt 72 176.7 1,189,431,000 187
66 T45 Michael Gligic 80 176.9 1,292,889,000 203
T67 T68 Danny Willett 51 177.0 649,849,000 102
T67 T68 Russell Henley 75 177.0 1,605,718,000 252
69 T56 Nick Watney 56 177.1 803,392,000 126
T70 73 Tim Wilkinson 46 177.6 492,399,000 77
T70 66 Cameron Tringale 86 177.6 1,969,158,000 308
72 T75 Adam Scott 62 177.9 1,299,834,000 203
T73 T78 Doc Redman 76 178.0 1,454,856,000 227
T73 T78 Corey Conners 91 178.0 1,705,004,000 266
75 T75 Adam Schenk 100 178.1 1,910,239,000 298
T76 T80 Joaquin Niemann 89 178.2 2,046,637,000 319
T76 72 Tom Hoge 88 178.2 1,885,578,000 294
T76 T80 Jamie Lovemark 42 178.2 673,492,000 105
T79 82 Shane Lowry 67 178.3 1,226,065,000 191
T79 T75 Mark Hubbard 94 178.3 2,060,785,000 321
81 74 Denny McCarthy 86 178.4 1,592,832,000 248
T82 T84 Harold Varner III 80 178.6 1,665,493,000 259
T82 T84 Marc Leishman 71 178.6 1,240,893,000 193
84 T88 Scott Stallings 76 178.8 1,480,263,000 230
T85 T95 Kevin Stadler 43 178.9 637,572,000 99
T85 T99 Maverick McNealy 72 178.9 1,500,560,000 233
87 92 Cam Davis 82 179.1 2,153,323,000 334
T88 91 Nick Taylor 88 179.2 1,890,178,000 293
T88 T86 Harry Higgs 70 179.2 1,638,782,000 254
90 T115 Tony Finau 81 179.3 1,458,731,000 226
T91 T86 Charles Howell III 70 179.4 1,175,427,000 182
T91 T88 Stewart Cink 74 179.4 1,595,443,000 247
T93 T128 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 179.5 1,337,365,000 207
T93 T95 Max Homa 81 179.5 1,415,476,000 219
T93 T104 Erik van Rooyen 65 179.5 1,240,462,000 192
96 98 Patrick Cantlay 69 179.7 1,442,744,000 223
97 T99 Padraig Harrington 44 179.8 569,476,000 88
98 102 Kelly Kraft 44 180.0 602,734,000 93
T99 103 Henrik Norlander 86 180.1 1,647,200,000 254
T99 T115 Byeong Hun An 82 180.1 1,393,848,000 215
T99 90 Chesson Hadley 68 180.1 1,270,506,000 196
T102 T104 Justin Thomas 71 180.2 1,472,320,000 227
T102 T93 Martin Trainer 59 180.2 908,356,000 140
T104 T107 Matt Wallace 59 180.4 896,062,000 138
T104 T107 Kramer Hickok 65 180.4 1,188,434,000 183
106 T107 Adam Long 83 180.5 1,442,876,000 222
T107 T115 Sepp Straka 94 180.6 1,859,871,000 286
T107 T93 Bronson Burgoon 70 180.6 1,235,150,000 190
T109 97 Michael Thompson 74 180.7 1,580,785,000 243
T109 T110 Matt Jones 90 180.7 1,717,498,000 264
T109 T99 Scott Harrington 79 180.7 1,378,728,000 212
T109 T115 Michael Kim 69 180.7 1,073,466,000 165
T113 T112 Webb Simpson 61 180.8 1,230,353,000 189
T113 131 Dylan Frittelli 72 180.8 1,151,848,000 177
T115 130 D.J. Trahan 66 180.9 983,419,000 151
T115 106 Keith Mitchell 76 180.9 1,413,554,000 217
117 114 Brian Harman 91 181.0 1,882,605,000 289
T118 T115 Justin Rose 50 181.1 847,490,000 130
T118 T112 Pat Perez 96 181.1 1,851,948,000 284
T118 T115 Brendan Steele 78 181.1 1,571,183,000 241
T118 T115 Wyndham Clark 78 181.1 1,545,209,000 237
122 T110 Sam Ryder 84 181.2 1,487,481,000 228
T123 124 Abraham Ancer 85 181.3 1,781,625,000 273
T123 T125 Brandon Hagy 74 181.3 1,259,920,000 193
T125 T125 Sam Burns 72 181.5 1,686,009,000 258
T125 T125 Sebastián Muñoz 93 181.5 2,025,507,000 310
127 T128 C.T. Pan 76 181.6 1,411,929,000 216
128 T122 Dustin Johnson 61 181.7 1,288,670,000 197
T129 132 Seamus Power 50 181.9 989,053,000 151
T129 T140 Sung Kang 84 181.9 1,427,434,000 218
T131 T133 Carlos Ortiz 83 182.1 1,881,328,000 287
T131 T133 Daniel Berger 71 182.1 1,632,538,000 249
133 T122 Camilo Villegas 73 182.2 1,417,121,000 216
T134 T135 Lucas Glover 86 182.3 1,712,588,000 261
T134 T135 Francesco Molinari 42 182.3 682,422,000 104
T136 T135 Beau Hossler 86 182.7 1,664,285,000 253
T136 139 Richy Werenski 84 182.7 1,762,782,000 268
138 T140 Cameron Smith 73 182.8 1,539,830,000 234
139 144 Rob Oppenheim 74 182.9 1,376,278,000 209
T140 T142 Kevin Na 70 183.1 1,516,027,000 230
T140 138 John Huh 56 183.1 1,094,208,000 166
T140 T142 Mackenzie Hughes 82 183.1 1,489,802,000 226
143 T149 Patrick Reed 73 183.2 1,589,241,000 241
144 T146 Ryan Palmer 71 183.4 1,657,154,000 251
145 145 Tyler Duncan 90 183.5 1,546,062,000 234
146 153 Will Gordon 88 183.6 1,765,234,000 267
T147 T149 Joseph Bramlett 78 183.7 1,316,383,000 199
T147 T165 Ben Martin 48 183.7 747,171,000 113
T149 T146 Satoshi Kodaira 74 183.8 1,581,460,000 239
T149 152 J.B. Holmes 50 183.8 1,085,234,000 164
T151 148 Louis Oosthuizen 69 183.9 1,284,176,000 194
T151 T154 Adam Hadwin 82 183.9 1,714,704,000 259
153 T167 Gary Woodland 64 184.1 1,292,401,000 195
154 157 Lanto Griffin 89 184.2 1,869,634,000 282
155 156 Martin Laird 74 184.3 1,539,559,000 232
156 T149 Robby Shelton 80 184.4 1,632,633,000 246
T157 T158 Phil Mickelson 64 184.5 1,268,537,000 191
T157 T158 Xinjun Zhang 68 184.5 982,815,000 148
159 T165 Vincent Whaley 82 184.7 1,389,781,000 209
T160 T161 Jason Kokrak 79 184.8 1,782,996,000 268
T160 T154 Scott Brown 80 184.8 1,570,179,000 236
T160 T161 Ian Poulter 68 184.8 1,091,295,000 164
163 T163 Henrik Stenson 47 184.9 525,788,000 79
164 T167 Lee Westwood 53 185.2 853,432,000 128
T165 170 Sergio Garcia 65 185.3 1,474,411,000 221
T165 169 Hudson Swafford 70 185.3 1,314,474,000 197
167 160 Grayson Murray 53 185.4 800,744,000 120
168 176 Ben Taylor 48 185.9 662,400,000 99
169 182 Rafael Campos 58 186.3 1,012,967,000 151
T170 T171 Danny Lee 61 186.4 1,375,532,000 205
T170 T171 Alex Noren 78 186.4 1,577,263,000 235
172 173 Collin Morikawa 69 186.6 1,632,692,000 243
T173 T178 J.T. Poston 83 186.7 1,868,714,000 278
T173 174 Viktor Hovland 74 186.7 1,559,256,000 232
T173 175 K.H. Lee 94 186.7 1,875,324,000 279
176 T178 Patrick Rodgers 100 186.8 1,916,405,000 285
177 177 Rory McIlroy 61 187.1 1,420,939,000 211
T178 T178 Si Woo Kim 83 187.3 1,840,298,000 273
T178 T178 Aaron Wise 68 187.3 1,551,111,000 230
180 T163 Ryan Brehm 56 187.4 741,978,000 110
181 183 Jhonattan Vegas 80 187.5 1,450,945,000 215
182 188 Tyler McCumber 62 187.9 1,136,272,000 168
183 185 Brooks Koepka 52 188.1 1,205,259,000 178
T184 191 Scott Piercy 73 188.2 1,524,344,000 225
T184 186 Billy Horschel 81 188.2 1,347,974,000 199
186 187 Paul Casey 63 188.3 1,280,968,000 189
187 184 Kris Ventura 72 189.2 1,212,588,000 178
188 189 Sungjae Im 107 189.4 2,624,729,000 385
189 190 Scottie Scheffler 93 189.5 2,114,544,000 310
T190 192 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 190.0 1,402,375,000 205
T190 193 Luke List 85 190.0 1,908,840,000 279
192 199 Charl Schwartzel 82 190.1 1,683,485,000 246
193 T194 Talor Gooch 87 191.7 1,973,879,000 286
194 197 Tommy Fleetwood 57 191.8 973,541,000 141
195 198 Jason Day 66 191.9 1,347,147,000 195
196 T194 Keegan Bradley 82 192.0 1,866,199,000 270
197 T194 Matthew Wolff 52 192.8 1,249,474,000 180
198 200 Matthew NeSmith 86 193.3 2,018,413,000 290
199 201 Bubba Watson 71 193.4 1,427,450,000 205
200 202 Hideki Matsuyama 78 194.0 1,858,146,000 266
201 203 Harris English 79 194.1 1,886,739,000 270
202 204 Will Zalatoris 82 194.3 1,594,834,000 228
203 205 Xander Schauffele 67 194.6 1,492,113,000 213
204 206 Jon Rahm 74 195.6 1,676,293,000 238
205 208 Cameron Champ 67 195.7 1,472,184,000 209
206 207 Bryson DeChambeau 67 197.2 1,640,065,000 231

The average distance from the hole of an approach shot when the player made a birdie or better for the hole. This is the distance to the hole prior to taking the approach shot. The approach shot must be determined by a laser, must not originate from on or around the green, and must also end on or around the green or in the hole. (2338)