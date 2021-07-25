×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches from > 100 yards

Approaches from > 100 yards

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 34' 2"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Emiliano Grillo 90 29' 11" 23,931.917 800 -0.12
2 2 Kyle Stanley 90 30' 2" 26,712.167 886 -0.08
3 4 Doug Ghim 84 30' 4" 26,616.667 877 -0.11
4 3 Collin Morikawa 69 30' 5" 20,802.000 684 -0.18
5 5 Paul Casey 63 30' 7" 17,779.333 581 -0.13
6 6 Chez Reavie 80 30' 11" 27,479.000 888 -0.09
T7 8 Chris Kirk 78 31' 3" 23,743.417 760 -0.10
T7 7 Michael Kim 69 31' 3" 15,893.750 508 -0.04
T9 T9 Brendan Steele 78 31' 4" 25,272.833 806 -0.09
T9 T9 Russell Henley 75 31' 4" 26,598.500 849 -0.11
11 11 Charley Hoffman 95 31' 5" 25,098.000 799 -0.14
T12 T12 K.J. Choi 52 31' 6" 16,457.250 523 -0.02
T12 T28 Michael Gellerman 47 31' 6" 11,517.667 366 -0.06
T14 15 Jason Dufner 84 31' 8" 27,270.250 861 -0.05
T14 T16 Cameron Percy 77 31' 8" 21,211.833 669 -0.10
T14 14 Justin Thomas 71 31' 8" 18,570.833 586 -0.13
T17 T12 Keegan Bradley 82 31' 10" 28,150.667 885 -0.12
T17 T16 Vaughn Taylor 80 31' 10" 25,447.000 799 -0.08
T19 T16 Ryan Palmer 71 31' 11" 21,309.583 667 -0.13
T19 T16 Jamie Lovemark 42 31' 11" 10,671.000 334 +0.01
T19 T16 Tom Hoge 88 31' 11" 30,254.500 948 -0.09
22 T21 Joseph Bramlett 78 32' 0" 18,839.167 588 -0.07
T23 T25 Brian Stuard 100 32' 1" 35,016.500 1,092 -0.09
T23 T23 Russell Knox 88 32' 1" 29,922.917 932 -0.10
T25 T38 Mark Anderson 54 32' 2" 11,425.833 355 -0.11
T25 T23 Tyrrell Hatton 57 32' 2" 15,423.083 480 -0.14
T27 T21 Harry Higgs 70 32' 3" 22,457.417 696 -0.11
T27 T25 Sam Burns 72 32' 3" 21,531.500 667 -0.14
T27 T25 Ryan Armour 76 32' 3" 27,886.583 864 -0.10
T30 T28 Marc Leishman 71 32' 4" 19,518.583 603 -0.10
T30 T28 Matthew Wolff 52 32' 4" 14,727.833 456 -0.06
T30 T28 Harold Varner III 80 32' 4" 25,934.583 802 -0.11
T33 T28 Hank Lebioda 70 32' 5" 19,332.583 596 -0.10
T33 34 Francesco Molinari 42 32' 5" 11,616.083 358 -0.10
T35 T35 Doc Redman 76 32' 6" 26,532.000 817 -0.08
T35 T35 Henrik Norlander 86 32' 6" 30,423.250 935 -0.08
T35 T38 Patton Kizzire 92 32' 6" 30,115.083 926 -0.13
T35 T38 Grayson Murray 53 32' 6" 12,301.833 379 -0.03
T35 T46 Sam Ryder 84 32' 6" 24,144.250 742 -0.08
T35 T49 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 32' 6" 20,069.417 617 -0.06
T35 T35 Rob Oppenheim 74 32' 6" 21,410.000 658 -0.09
T42 T28 Camilo Villegas 73 32' 7" 22,540.583 692 -0.09
T42 T38 Cameron Tringale 86 32' 7" 28,613.583 878 -0.13
T42 T38 Carlos Ortiz 83 32' 7" 27,077.167 832 -0.16
T42 T38 Brooks Koepka 52 32' 7" 13,832.333 425 -0.16
T42 T38 Corey Conners 91 32' 7" 28,314.833 869 -0.12
T42 T38 Viktor Hovland 74 32' 7" 20,790.833 638 -0.12
T48 T52 Tony Finau 81 32' 8" 20,486.083 627 -0.12
T48 T46 Danny Lee 61 32' 8" 22,353.833 684 -0.04
T48 T46 Daniel Berger 71 32' 8" 23,470.750 718 -0.13
T51 T52 Scott Stallings 76 32' 9" 24,652.583 752 -0.09
T51 T49 Jim Herman 60 32' 9" 22,509.917 687 -0.07
T51 T69 Peter Malnati 78 32' 9" 21,640.167 660 -0.05
T51 T49 Jon Rahm 74 32' 9" 21,004.583 641 -0.19
T55 58 Chesson Hadley 68 32' 10" 20,434.417 622 -0.08
T55 T59 Erik van Rooyen 65 32' 10" 19,417.500 591 -0.06
T55 T52 Bryson DeChambeau 67 32' 10" 17,702.417 539 -0.17
T55 T59 Ryan Moore 44 32' 10" 17,853.833 544 -0.09
T55 T69 Nick Watney 56 32' 10" 14,609.917 445 +0.01
60 T56 Kevin Streelman 90 32' 11" 29,735.583 903 -0.11
T61 T56 Fabián Gómez 54 33' 0" 12,799.500 388 -0.05
T61 T59 Troy Merritt 98 33' 0" 31,071.833 942 -0.08
T61 T78 Lanto Griffin 89 33' 0" 28,495.417 864 -0.11
T61 T52 Cam Davis 82 33' 0" 28,197.500 855 -0.11
T65 T59 C.T. Pan 76 33' 1" 23,131.583 699 -0.08
T65 T78 Andrew Landry 64 33' 1" 23,499.583 710 -0.07
T65 T59 Kelly Kraft 44 33' 1" 10,494.583 317 -0.01
T65 T59 Max Homa 81 33' 1" 21,241.667 642 -0.12
T65 T59 Maverick McNealy 72 33' 1" 22,106.833 668 -0.12
T70 T81 James Hahn 64 33' 2" 22,232.333 671 -0.12
T70 T69 Cameron Smith 73 33' 2" 20,626.250 622 -0.13
T70 T69 Will Zalatoris 82 33' 2" 22,876.333 689 -0.10
T70 T90 Scott Piercy 73 33' 2" 23,025.250 694 -0.07
T70 T81 Sepp Straka 94 33' 2" 26,491.333 799 -0.13
T70 T59 Will Gordon 88 33' 2" 24,364.333 735 -0.07
T70 T69 Justin Rose 50 33' 2" 13,295.750 401 -0.10
T77 T75 Adam Scott 62 33' 3" 18,616.667 560 -0.14
T77 T75 Lucas Glover 86 33' 3" 28,592.583 859 -0.08
T77 T59 Scott Brown 80 33' 3" 25,260.583 759 -0.07
T77 T75 Anirban Lahiri 60 33' 3" 17,076.000 514 -0.09
T77 T78 Matthew NeSmith 86 33' 3" 31,690.250 954 -0.10
82 T69 Michael Thompson 74 33' 4" 28,798.250 863 -0.07
83 T90 Luke List 85 33' 5" 26,207.250 784 -0.10
T84 T84 Tim Wilkinson 46 33' 6" 10,079.333 301 -0.06
T84 T84 Seamus Power 50 33' 6" 13,886.750 415 -0.14
T84 T90 Austin Cook 72 33' 6" 26,757.250 798 -0.08
T87 T87 Nate Lashley 72 33' 7" 21,917.500 653 -0.08
T87 T90 Mark Hubbard 94 33' 7" 36,123.250 1,076 -0.11
T87 T103 Adam Schenk 100 33' 7" 29,052.917 866 -0.09
T87 T114 Luke Donald 54 33' 7" 17,026.333 507 -0.06
T87 T124 Josh Teater 50 33' 7" 12,588.250 375 -0.11
T87 T87 Kevin Stadler 43 33' 7" 13,821.667 412 +0.04
T93 T59 Aaron Baddeley 54 33' 8" 13,375.083 397 -0.08
T93 T84 Stewart Cink 74 33' 8" 23,820.750 708 -0.12
T93 T98 Brice Garnett 90 33' 8" 27,926.917 830 -0.10
T93 T90 Branden Grace 73 33' 8" 19,705.750 586 -0.07
T93 T87 Dustin Johnson 61 33' 8" 18,219.167 541 -0.11
T93 T90 Chris Baker 54 33' 8" 14,170.750 421 -0.05
T93 T103 Tom Lewis 82 33' 8" 26,009.500 773 -0.08
T93 T90 Joaquin Niemann 89 33' 8" 28,269.167 839 -0.14
T101 T98 Rory McIlroy 61 33' 9" 18,396.250 545 -0.08
T101 T90 Rickie Fowler 76 33' 9" 25,661.250 760 -0.08
T101 T98 Hideki Matsuyama 78 33' 9" 27,405.500 812 -0.12
T101 T81 Sebastian Cappelen 54 33' 9" 12,376.000 367 -0.01
T101 T98 Zach Johnson 78 33' 9" 28,416.667 843 -0.10
T101 T107 Jhonattan Vegas 80 33' 9" 22,032.000 652 -0.07
T107 T111 David Hearn 68 33' 10" 19,576.917 579 -0.03
T107 T103 Jason Kokrak 79 33' 10" 24,273.417 718 -0.17
T107 T114 J.J. Spaun 72 33' 10" 21,046.083 622 -0.05
T107 T111 Tyler McCumber 62 33' 10" 17,524.583 518 -0.05
T107 T103 Richy Werenski 84 33' 10" 31,880.750 943 -0.07
T112 T107 Bronson Burgoon 70 33' 11" 20,741.500 612 -0.07
T112 T114 Joel Dahmen 78 33' 11" 25,648.917 757 -0.06
T112 T107 Aaron Wise 68 33' 11" 22,651.583 668 -0.06
T112 T107 Brian Harman 91 33' 11" 30,186.000 890 -0.13
116 T111 Bo Van Pelt 72 34' 0" 21,266.667 625 -0.03
117 118 Pat Perez 96 34' 1" 31,731.500 930 -0.11
T118 T124 Louis Oosthuizen 69 34' 3" 20,527.167 600 -0.16
T118 T114 Roger Sloan 78 34' 3" 22,616.250 660 -0.11
T120 T119 Xinjun Zhang 68 34' 4" 19,095.667 556 -0.03
T120 T124 Rhein Gibson 56 34' 4" 14,061.000 410 -0.04
T120 T119 Satoshi Kodaira 74 34' 4" 26,935.000 784 -0.08
T120 T119 Sebastián Muñoz 93 34' 4" 31,923.917 929 -0.08
T120 T149 Cameron Champ 67 34' 4" 20,870.750 608 -0.07
T125 T131 Gary Woodland 64 34' 5" 20,354.667 591 -0.08
T125 T124 Shane Lowry 67 34' 5" 21,004.917 611 -0.07
T125 T124 Abraham Ancer 85 34' 5" 28,293.167 822 -0.11
T128 T119 John Huh 56 34' 6" 20,952.833 608 -0.05
T128 T146 Ben Taylor 48 34' 6" 10,377.750 301 -0.14
T130 T131 J.B. Holmes 50 34' 7" 15,063.167 436 -0.05
T130 T131 Kevin Na 70 34' 7" 24,606.083 711 -0.11
T130 T131 Nick Taylor 88 34' 7" 32,901.667 951 -0.09
T130 T138 Sung Kang 84 34' 7" 27,729.417 801 +0.01
T130 T131 Adam Hadwin 82 34' 7" 31,962.167 924 -0.08
T130 T149 Bo Hoag 87 34' 7" 31,274.083 905 -0.07
T130 T124 Chase Seiffert 78 34' 7" 22,965.833 664 -0.03
T130 T142 Robby Shelton 80 34' 7" 27,400.000 792 -0.05
T130 T131 Scott Harrington 79 34' 7" 24,910.333 720 -0.05
T130 T131 Martin Laird 74 34' 7" 26,920.833 779 -0.08
T140 T138 Si Woo Kim 83 34' 8" 27,483.917 792 -0.10
T140 T138 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 34' 8" 12,737.917 367 -0.08
T140 T138 Talor Gooch 87 34' 8" 30,855.333 890 -0.12
T143 T142 Harris English 79 34' 9" 27,462.250 790 -0.13
T143 T142 Hudson Swafford 70 34' 9" 22,557.750 649 -0.06
T143 T142 Sungjae Im 107 34' 9" 40,747.750 1,173 -0.13
T146 T146 Webb Simpson 61 34' 10" 19,282.417 553 -0.18
T146 T149 Adam Long 83 34' 10" 29,892.000 858 -0.06
T146 T149 Tyler Duncan 90 34' 10" 31,791.000 912 -0.04
T146 T149 Matt Kuchar 67 34' 10" 23,049.417 662 -0.06
T150 T156 Sergio Garcia 65 34' 11" 21,071.333 603 -0.09
T150 130 Rafael Campos 58 34' 11" 14,860.250 426 -0.06
T150 158 K.H. Lee 94 34' 11" 31,978.833 916 -0.04
T150 T162 Andrew Putnam 85 34' 11" 28,655.750 820 -0.07
T154 T162 Byeong Hun An 82 35' 0" 24,307.000 695 -0.05
T154 T149 Bubba Watson 71 35' 0" 22,335.917 638 -0.07
T154 T156 Xander Schauffele 67 35' 0" 19,804.000 566 -0.17
T154 T149 Wyndham Clark 78 35' 0" 23,717.917 677 -0.06
T158 T146 Keith Mitchell 76 35' 1" 20,270.667 578 -0.05
T158 T119 Jonathan Byrd 44 35' 1" 9,869.250 281 -0.06
T160 T162 Dylan Frittelli 72 35' 2" 19,835.583 564 -0.05
T160 T159 Scottie Scheffler 93 35' 2" 29,049.083 827 -0.12
T160 T159 Kramer Hickok 65 35' 2" 22,521.167 640 -0.04
163 T162 Patrick Cantlay 69 35' 3" 21,646.750 614 -0.13
T164 T159 Ben Martin 48 35' 4" 13,145.000 372 -0.05
T164 T166 Brandt Snedeker 82 35' 4" 28,964.917 820 -0.08
166 T166 Sean O'Hair 49 35' 5" 17,504.000 494 -0.04
167 T168 Padraig Harrington 44 35' 6" 11,387.333 321 -0.04
168 170 Phil Mickelson 64 35' 7" 19,483.333 548 -0.02
T169 177 J.T. Poston 83 35' 8" 31,051.417 870 -0.10
T169 T171 Kevin Kisner 69 35' 8" 24,605.667 690 -0.09
T169 T168 Kevin Tway 60 35' 8" 18,013.667 505 -0.05
T172 T174 Michael Gligic 80 35' 9" 23,511.167 658 -0.07
T172 T171 Robert Streb 70 35' 9" 23,210.500 649 -0.05
174 176 Mackenzie Hughes 82 35' 11" 26,429.417 736 -0.05
T175 T174 Nelson Ledesma 46 36' 0" 13,113.917 364 -0.06
T175 173 Kris Ventura 72 36' 0" 20,390.083 567 -0.02
T175 T179 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 36' 0" 26,736.417 743 -0.04
178 178 Brandon Hagy 74 36' 2" 19,840.083 548 -0.03
T179 T179 Billy Horschel 81 36' 3" 24,451.583 675 -0.10
T179 T184 Denny McCarthy 86 36' 3" 32,369.917 892 -0.05
T179 T179 Lee Westwood 53 36' 3" 17,294.250 477 -0.04
T182 T184 Brian Gay 64 36' 4" 23,118.417 636 -0.02
T182 183 Matt Jones 90 36' 4" 28,417.917 782 -0.09
184 T179 Charl Schwartzel 82 36' 5" 27,911.250 767 -0.09
185 188 Brendon Todd 87 36' 6" 31,566.583 865 -0.10
T186 187 Jordan Spieth 76 36' 7" 22,516.333 616 -0.14
T186 186 Patrick Rodgers 100 36' 7" 30,234.167 827 -0.08
T188 T190 Matt Wallace 59 36' 10" 16,228.417 441 -0.07
T188 T190 Rory Sabbatini 71 36' 10" 27,171.167 737 -0.04
T188 T193 D.J. Trahan 66 36' 10" 18,256.417 496 -0.03
T191 T200 Charles Howell III 70 36' 11" 22,517.500 610 -0.08
T191 T196 Vincent Whaley 82 36' 11" 22,755.250 616 -0.11
T193 T193 Alex Noren 78 37' 0" 28,442.333 768 -0.09
T193 189 Beau Hossler 86 37' 0" 26,433.833 714 -0.09
T195 T196 Jason Day 66 37' 1" 23,915.167 645 -0.09
T195 T198 Ryan Brehm 56 37' 1" 11,571.750 312 +0.02
197 T198 Tommy Fleetwood 57 37' 2" 16,933.417 456 -0.04
198 T193 Bill Haas 44 37' 4" 11,984.000 321 -0.07
T199 204 Jimmy Walker 74 37' 5" 24,344.167 651 -0.04
T199 202 Danny Willett 51 37' 5" 12,899.333 345 -0.05
T201 T200 Patrick Reed 73 37' 7" 25,783.417 686 -0.14
T201 203 Ian Poulter 68 37' 7" 21,610.583 575 -0.06
203 205 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 38' 5" 23,037.333 600 -0.10
204 206 Hunter Mahan 59 38' 9" 18,394.500 475 E
205 T207 Henrik Stenson 47 39' 1" 14,079.667 360 +0.03
206 T207 Martin Trainer 59 39' 9" 19,092.917 480 -0.03

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole (in feet) when a player's approach is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 100 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the fairway (or the tee box on a par 3). The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2331)