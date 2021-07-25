×
Statistics » Approach the Green » GIR Percentage - < 100 yards

GIR Percentage - < 100 yards

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 84.72

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % GREENS HIT TOTAL HOLES RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 K.J. Choi 52 92.55 87 94 -0.48
2 3 Brandt Snedeker 82 91.28 178 195 -0.60
3 4 Josh Teater 50 90.98 121 133 -0.56
4 2 Vaughn Taylor 80 90.86 159 175 -0.56
5 8 J.J. Spaun 72 90.45 161 178 -0.46
6 5 Matt Wallace 59 90.32 112 124 -0.50
7 12 Robert Streb 70 90.31 177 196 -0.53
8 7 Troy Merritt 98 90.27 204 226 -0.57
9 15 Ben Martin 48 90.16 110 122 -0.54
10 9 Collin Morikawa 69 90.05 172 191 -0.65
11 10 Scottie Scheffler 93 90.03 262 291 -0.60
12 6 Charles Howell III 70 90.00 189 210 -0.52
13 14 Roger Sloan 78 89.72 192 214 -0.49
14 13 Hank Lebioda 70 89.66 156 174 -0.61
15 22 Camilo Villegas 73 89.64 173 193 -0.62
16 16 Abraham Ancer 85 89.43 237 265 -0.57
17 17 Tommy Fleetwood 57 89.19 132 148 -0.54
18 29 John Huh 56 89.17 140 157 -0.55
19 23 Daniel Berger 71 88.99 194 218 -0.65
20 33 Kevin Stadler 43 88.98 105 118 -0.40
21 T25 Ryan Armour 76 88.95 169 190 -0.54
22 24 Jon Rahm 74 88.94 193 217 -0.68
T23 T25 Adam Scott 62 88.89 152 171 -0.58
T23 32 Ryan Moore 44 88.89 112 126 -0.47
25 30 Zach Johnson 78 88.67 180 203 -0.53
26 35 Stewart Cink 74 88.66 211 238 -0.56
27 47 Cameron Tringale 86 88.58 225 254 -0.61
28 18 Doug Ghim 84 88.52 185 209 -0.54
29 28 Keegan Bradley 82 88.43 214 242 -0.56
30 31 James Hahn 64 88.42 168 190 -0.51
31 42 Bronson Burgoon 70 88.38 175 198 -0.51
32 21 Chris Kirk 78 88.35 182 206 -0.51
T33 44 Andrew Putnam 85 88.29 181 205 -0.51
T33 37 Aaron Wise 68 88.29 196 222 -0.55
T35 T38 Hideki Matsuyama 78 88.28 226 256 -0.61
T35 T38 Will Zalatoris 82 88.28 211 239 -0.55
37 20 Brice Garnett 90 88.27 173 196 -0.56
38 11 Michael Gellerman 47 88.12 89 101 -0.53
39 41 Patton Kizzire 92 88.11 252 286 -0.62
40 36 Bo Hoag 87 88.10 222 252 -0.57
41 43 Webb Simpson 61 88.07 155 176 -0.56
T42 T45 Henrik Norlander 86 88.05 221 251 -0.57
T42 T45 Rory Sabbatini 71 88.05 199 226 -0.54
44 40 Mark Hubbard 94 88.03 228 259 -0.60
45 59 Bill Haas 44 87.96 95 108 -0.54
46 48 Tim Wilkinson 46 87.84 65 74 -0.57
47 34 Michael Gligic 80 87.80 180 205 -0.57
48 49 Harold Varner III 80 87.78 194 221 -0.55
49 T25 Kevin Tway 60 87.77 165 188 -0.55
T50 50 Ryan Palmer 71 87.76 208 237 -0.65
T50 19 Ben Taylor 48 87.76 86 98 -0.57
52 60 D.J. Trahan 66 87.73 143 163 -0.48
T53 66 Bo Van Pelt 72 87.70 164 187 -0.54
T53 56 David Hearn 68 87.70 107 122 -0.58
55 51 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 87.63 85 97 -0.47
56 61 Cameron Percy 77 87.56 176 201 -0.51
T57 T53 Corey Conners 91 87.55 218 249 -0.49
T57 T53 Brian Harman 91 87.55 225 257 -0.66
T59 55 Luke List 85 87.50 259 296 -0.58
T59 78 Louis Oosthuizen 69 87.50 133 152 -0.64
61 58 Matt Jones 90 87.40 222 254 -0.59
62 62 Paul Casey 63 87.20 143 164 -0.66
63 91 Nick Watney 56 87.12 115 132 -0.43
64 63 Xander Schauffele 67 87.11 169 194 -0.70
T65 64 Lucas Glover 86 87.10 189 217 -0.54
T65 52 Kyle Stanley 90 87.10 189 217 -0.44
67 69 Austin Cook 72 87.03 161 185 -0.51
68 57 Joseph Bramlett 78 86.99 214 246 -0.51
69 65 Sepp Straka 94 86.89 232 267 -0.62
70 84 Fabián Gómez 54 86.81 79 91 -0.49
T71 68 Brooks Koepka 52 86.79 138 159 -0.65
T71 71 Matthew NeSmith 86 86.79 243 280 -0.57
73 70 Brendan Steele 78 86.73 196 226 -0.50
74 67 Satoshi Kodaira 74 86.63 175 202 -0.55
75 72 Patrick Cantlay 69 86.46 198 229 -0.57
76 73 Seamus Power 50 86.43 121 140 -0.64
77 T81 Richy Werenski 84 86.36 228 264 -0.55
78 75 Lee Westwood 53 86.32 101 117 -0.60
T79 T76 Si Woo Kim 83 86.25 251 291 -0.58
T79 T76 Martin Laird 74 86.25 207 240 -0.54
81 80 Cameron Smith 73 86.12 180 209 -0.69
82 T81 Jason Day 66 86.10 192 223 -0.52
T83 T87 Pat Perez 96 86.06 216 251 -0.58
T83 92 Rob Oppenheim 74 86.06 142 165 -0.68
85 85 Marc Leishman 71 85.95 159 185 -0.57
T86 T87 Shane Lowry 67 85.89 140 163 -0.53
T86 T87 Joaquin Niemann 89 85.89 274 319 -0.59
88 99 Sergio Garcia 65 85.87 231 269 -0.62
89 79 Nelson Ledesma 46 85.83 103 120 -0.51
90 T95 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 85.79 163 190 -0.56
91 74 Scott Stallings 76 85.77 205 239 -0.51
92 93 Jason Kokrak 79 85.71 222 259 -0.59
T93 83 Dustin Johnson 61 85.64 173 202 -0.53
T93 T95 Russell Henley 75 85.64 173 202 -0.55
95 97 Tyrrell Hatton 57 85.63 137 160 -0.60
96 98 Kevin Kisner 69 85.57 166 194 -0.54
97 114 Sean O'Hair 49 85.53 130 152 -0.56
98 102 Lanto Griffin 89 85.50 224 262 -0.57
99 T87 Russell Knox 88 85.49 218 255 -0.48
100 94 Beau Hossler 86 85.44 264 309 -0.55
T101 T104 Justin Thomas 71 85.31 180 211 -0.65
T101 100 Jason Dufner 84 85.31 180 211 -0.55
103 106 Kramer Hickok 65 85.29 145 170 -0.54
104 107 C.T. Pan 76 85.26 162 190 -0.56
105 109 Chez Reavie 80 85.21 144 169 -0.47
T106 115 Michael Thompson 74 85.00 170 200 -0.54
T106 103 Erik van Rooyen 65 85.00 153 180 -0.62
108 122 K.H. Lee 94 84.97 243 286 -0.55
109 117 Emiliano Grillo 90 84.90 163 192 -0.53
T110 T104 Patrick Reed 73 84.89 191 225 -0.66
T110 101 Adam Schenk 100 84.89 236 278 -0.57
112 T110 Viktor Hovland 74 84.87 202 238 -0.58
113 134 Rhein Gibson 56 84.85 84 99 -0.55
114 T110 Brandon Hagy 74 84.74 211 249 -0.51
T115 120 Rickie Fowler 76 84.65 182 215 -0.54
T115 123 Cameron Champ 67 84.65 215 254 -0.53
117 140 Charl Schwartzel 82 84.59 225 266 -0.51
118 113 Tony Finau 81 84.51 180 213 -0.66
119 118 Jamie Lovemark 42 84.48 98 116 -0.50
120 119 Sungjae Im 107 84.47 321 380 -0.62
121 116 Tyler Duncan 90 84.41 222 263 -0.46
122 121 Doc Redman 76 84.36 178 211 -0.48
123 141 Brian Stuard 100 84.33 183 217 -0.54
124 137 Peter Malnati 78 84.13 159 189 -0.55
125 124 Sam Burns 72 84.09 185 220 -0.66
T126 131 Patrick Rodgers 100 84.08 264 314 -0.57
T126 125 Kevin Na 70 84.08 169 201 -0.66
128 126 Nick Taylor 88 84.07 248 295 -0.54
129 127 Phil Mickelson 64 84.06 174 207 -0.56
130 112 J.T. Poston 83 84.03 221 263 -0.64
T131 T129 Kevin Streelman 90 84.00 210 250 -0.51
T131 128 Hunter Mahan 59 84.00 105 125 -0.56
T131 T129 Harris English 79 84.00 189 225 -0.67
134 136 Matt Kuchar 67 83.98 152 181 -0.58
135 146 Jhonattan Vegas 80 83.93 188 224 -0.55
136 132 Danny Willett 51 83.91 73 87 -0.55
137 151 Chase Seiffert 78 83.85 161 192 -0.58
138 143 Adam Long 83 83.73 175 209 -0.52
T139 138 Carlos Ortiz 83 83.67 251 300 -0.56
T139 133 Cam Davis 82 83.67 287 343 -0.66
141 139 Max Homa 81 83.66 169 202 -0.63
T142 142 Jim Herman 60 83.54 132 158 -0.56
T142 T169 Michael Kim 69 83.54 132 158 -0.55
144 144 Sebastián Muñoz 93 83.44 257 308 -0.56
T145 108 Chris Baker 54 83.33 100 120 -0.47
T145 T147 Jordan Spieth 76 83.33 205 246 -0.61
147 149 Charley Hoffman 95 83.27 224 269 -0.59
148 165 Gary Woodland 64 83.26 179 215 -0.54
149 150 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 83.25 159 191 -0.58
150 163 Luke Donald 54 83.21 109 131 -0.44
151 159 Bubba Watson 71 83.11 187 225 -0.58
152 T152 Talor Gooch 87 83.08 216 260 -0.57
153 156 Mackenzie Hughes 82 83.03 181 218 -0.61
T154 158 Rory McIlroy 61 82.91 165 199 -0.64
T154 157 Scott Brown 80 82.91 165 199 -0.62
156 145 Matthew Wolff 52 82.90 160 193 -0.68
157 160 Hudson Swafford 70 82.83 164 198 -0.62
158 T147 Vincent Whaley 82 82.82 188 227 -0.55
159 154 Kris Ventura 72 82.70 153 185 -0.61
160 162 Bryson DeChambeau 67 82.67 229 277 -0.62
161 168 Joel Dahmen 78 82.43 197 239 -0.49
162 T152 Will Gordon 88 82.42 225 273 -0.54
163 172 Maverick McNealy 72 82.38 201 244 -0.50
164 155 Mark Anderson 54 82.35 98 119 -0.54
165 173 Tom Lewis 82 82.31 228 277 -0.56
166 166 Francesco Molinari 42 82.30 93 113 -0.52
167 167 Justin Rose 50 82.24 88 107 -0.60
T168 171 Dylan Frittelli 72 82.10 188 229 -0.52
T168 174 Robby Shelton 80 82.10 188 229 -0.60
170 T175 Brendon Todd 87 82.01 155 189 -0.64
171 164 Keith Mitchell 76 81.97 200 244 -0.55
172 182 Sam Ryder 84 81.73 170 208 -0.52
T173 161 Ryan Brehm 56 81.72 152 186 -0.45
T173 177 Anirban Lahiri 60 81.72 152 186 -0.59
175 T169 Jonathan Byrd 44 81.71 67 82 -0.52
176 178 Billy Horschel 81 81.68 156 191 -0.61
177 179 Alex Noren 78 81.57 208 255 -0.63
T178 183 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 81.48 154 189 -0.62
T178 193 Aaron Baddeley 54 81.48 88 108 -0.67
180 180 Branden Grace 73 81.38 153 188 -0.48
181 181 Danny Lee 61 81.22 173 213 -0.57
182 184 Padraig Harrington 44 81.05 77 95 -0.52
183 186 Denny McCarthy 86 81.00 179 221 -0.55
184 196 Jimmy Walker 74 80.95 170 210 -0.52
185 T175 Brian Gay 64 80.54 149 185 -0.56
186 195 Adam Hadwin 82 80.48 169 210 -0.57
187 185 Scott Harrington 79 80.43 185 230 -0.58
188 188 Harry Higgs 70 80.42 193 240 -0.60
189 197 Nate Lashley 72 80.33 147 183 -0.54
190 192 Tyler McCumber 62 80.30 163 203 -0.55
191 187 Rafael Campos 58 80.28 114 142 -0.51
T192 190 Tom Hoge 88 80.08 209 261 -0.60
T192 194 Scott Piercy 73 80.08 197 246 -0.54
194 198 Sung Kang 84 80.00 180 225 -0.48
195 189 Andrew Landry 64 79.80 158 198 -0.48
196 191 Byeong Hun An 82 79.77 209 262 -0.52
197 200 Grayson Murray 53 78.87 112 142 -0.46
198 201 Martin Trainer 59 78.74 137 174 -0.47
199 199 Sebastian Cappelen 54 78.34 123 157 -0.47
200 205 Wyndham Clark 78 78.16 229 293 -0.56
201 203 Ian Poulter 68 78.03 103 132 -0.66
202 204 Henrik Stenson 47 77.63 59 76 -0.49
203 206 Xinjun Zhang 68 77.50 124 160 -0.49
204 202 Chesson Hadley 68 77.25 129 167 -0.53
205 207 J.B. Holmes 50 75.72 131 173 -0.62
206 208 Kelly Kraft 44 75.00 66 88 -0.50

The percent of time a player was able to hit the green in regulation when the approach shot was less than 100 yards. The shot distance must be determined by a laser, and the shot must not originate from on or around the green. Note: A green is considered hit in regulation if any portion of the ball is touching the putting surface after the GIR stroke has been taken. (The GIR stroke is determined by subtracting 2 from par (1st strok on a par 3, 2nd on a par 4, 3rd on a par 5)). (2330)