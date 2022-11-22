  • BIRDIES FORE LOVE

    Taylor Montgomery wins $300,000 through RSM’s Birdies Fore Love program

    Patrick Rodgers and Will Gordon come in second and third raising $150K and $50K, respectively

  • Taylor Montgomery recorded the most birdies (or better) over the first nine events of this season.(Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)Taylor Montgomery recorded the most birdies (or better) over the first nine events of this season.(Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)