Taylor Montgomery wins $300,000 through RSM’s Birdies Fore Love program

CHICAGO – RSM US LLP (“RSM”) – the nation’s leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market and title sponsor of The RSM Classic – is pleased to announce that Taylor Montgomery has won $300,000 through the RSM Birdies Fore Love on-course competition for recording the most birdies (or better) over the first nine events of the 2022-2023 PGA TOUR Season. As part of the program, the money will be donated to Montgomery’s charity of choice.

The $1 million dollars given through RSM’s Birdies Fore Love on-course competition is combined with the donations made through The Power of Love, which combines two of RSM’s marquee stewardship programs, Birdies Fore Love and Volunteer Day, under a common banner.

The top three players who accumulated the most birdies (or better), beginning with the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California, and concluding with The RSM Classic at Sea Island, Georgia, were awarded with $300,000, $150,000 and $50,000 respectively for charitable donations to the players’ choice of children- and/or family-focused charitable organizations that are building tomorrow’s middle market leaders.

Patrick Rodgers finished second and will donate $150,000 to his charity of choice, while Will Gordon finished third in the RSM Birdies Fore Love competition and will donate $50,000.

“The RSM Classic and our relationship with the PGA TOUR and the Davis Love Foundation provide an incredible opportunity to enhance RSM’s commitment to stewardship,” said Brian Becker , managing partner & CEO with RSM US LLP. “We are honored to have donated more than $6.7 million to support children- and family-focused nonprofits across the United States, Canada, India and El Salvador through this year’s Power of Love efforts, including the on-course RSM Birdies Fore Love program.”

In alignment with the RSM US Foundation, winning players designated funds to charitable organizations dedicated to building tomorrow’s middle-market leaders through programs that support education, as well as organizations committed to improving the lives of youth through a focus on hunger, housing and health.

“We had an incredibly successful week, with an exciting tournament won by Adam Svensson, and the Power of Love program raising more than $6.7 million,” said PGA TOUR Professional, Team RSM Member and RSM Classic Tournament Host Davis Love III . “I am proud of how The RSM Classic has evolved over the years and enhanced its support of the community. Congratulations to our RSM Birdies Fore Love competition winners. I am excited their winnings will positively impact deserving charitable organizations benefiting children and their families.”