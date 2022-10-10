Garrick Higgo gives $50,000 to Shriners Children’s through RSM Birdies Fore Love

Garrick Higgo was born and still resides in South Africa, but a part of him will always feel at home in Las Vegas, too.

So, when the UNLV product won $50,000 for the charity of his choice through the RSM Birdies Fore Love program, he didn’t have to think twice on where to contribute the funds.

As part of the Shriners Children’s Open – last week’s stop on the PGA TOUR at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada – Higgo, 23, selected Shriners Children’s to receive the funds.

“Having attended UNLV, I learned a little about the great work that Shriners Children’s does,” Higgo said. “I’m delighted to be back playing in Las Vegas at the Shriners Children’s Open, and I’m grateful to the RSM Birdies Fore Love program in helping me support this worthy cause whilst I am here.”

Over the course of the first nine events of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Regular Season, RSM Birdies Fore Love will award players with charitable donations through an on-course competition.

In collaboration with the PGA TOUR, RSM will again donate $1 million to charitable organizations through the program.

Higgo earned his $50,000 for Shriners Children’s by leading the Sanderson Farms Championship field with 24 birdies or better. It’s not the first time Shriners Children’s has benefited from RSM Birdies Fore Love, as Chesson Hadley (2020), Danny Lee (2021) and Wyndham Clark (2021) each made contributions to the medical center network through weekly wins, too.

In addition to the weekly winners, the top three players who accumulate the most birdies or better throughout the first nine TOUR events of the season will earn $300,000, $150,000 and $50,000, respectively, for children- or family-focused charitable organizations of each player’s choice.

Shriners Children’s is a network of medical centers across North America where minors under the age of 18 receive care for orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.

Having opened its first hospital in 1922, this year marks the 100-year anniversary of Shriners Children’s. To date, Shriners Children’s has cared for more than 1.5 million patients.