  • BIRDIES FORE LOVE

    Garrick Higgo gives $50,000 to Shriners Children’s through RSM Birdies Fore Love

  • Garrick Higgo, a UNLV alumni, made a generous donation to Shriners Children&apos;s through the RSM Birdies Fore Love program. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)Garrick Higgo, a UNLV alumni, made a generous donation to Shriners Children's through the RSM Birdies Fore Love program. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)