RSM Birdies Fore Love set for fifth year of program

RSM US LLP (“RSM”) – the nation’s leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – along with the PGA TOUR, announced today the start of the fifth annual RSM Birdies Fore Love charitable giving platform through an on-course competition over the fall portion of the 2022-2023 FedExCup Regular Season.

In 2018, RSM expanded its successful internal Birdies Fore Love program and created RSM Birdies Fore Love to recognize and award the top-three finishers in total birdies (or better) from all fall TOUR events. The top three finishers earn $300,000, $150,000 and $50,000, respectively, for charities of their choice. In addition, the player who records the most birdies (or better) in each fall event (excluding the Presidents Cup) earns $50,000 for a charity of his choice. In total, TOUR players will direct $1 million to charities during the fall portion of the schedule through RSM Birdies Fore Love annually.

“Since The RSM Classic began in 2010, in coordination with the PGA TOUR and the Davis Love Foundation, we have raised more than $28 million for charities that support education and organizations that support children and families in the areas of hunger, housing and health,” said Andy Bosman , chief marketing officer with RSM US LLP. “Each year more than 90 organizations across the U.S. and in Canada benefit from the generosity of our colleagues and our clients, and the stories of the impact reinforce the importance of stewardship and supporting all of our communities.”

The program begins with the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, Calif., on September 15, and concludes with The RSM Classic in Sea Island, Ga., on November 20, in which the top three players will be awarded the aforementioned totals for charitable donations to children- and/or family-focused charitable organizations of the players’ choice.

Winning players from this year’s RSM Birdies Fore Love program will be encouraged to designate funds to charitable organizations that align with the RSM US Foundation’s mission of building tomorrow’s middle-market leaders and improving the lives of youth.

Last season, players donated their winnings from RSM Birdies Fore Love to multiple charities including Northern Texas PGA Foundation, Minnesota Section PGA Foundation, Cullen Children's Foundation, Gigi's Playhouse Fargo, Cook Children's Hospital, Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Justin Thomas Foundation, Mia’s Miracles, and the Scott and Kim Verplank Foundation, among other deserving organizations.

