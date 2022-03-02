Marc Leishman and wife connect with sepsis survivor at Bay Hill

Audrey Leishman has the same kind of fighting spirit.

She actually thought she had the flu when she finally consented to go to an urgent care facility that March evening in 2015. The doctor convinced her to go – by ambulance -- to a Virginia Beach hospital where she was diagnosed with sepsis, toxic shock syndrome and acute respiratory distress. Her condition rapidly deteriorated and the couple said their goodbyes.

“Audrey was basically on death's door,” Marc says. “And we got told in uncertain terms that she wasn't going to survive. But she survived and now she's living pretty much a completely normal life. She still has a few issues here and there, but for the most part, it's a very normal life.”

The Begin Again Foundation was part of Audrey’s healing process. The couple had two sons at the time, Harvey and Ollie, and have since added a daughter, Eva. Audrey was still very sick, and she says it would have been very easy to have just laid in bed while the boys were at preschool.

By April, though, the groundwork was being laid for the Begin Again Foundation and Audrey had a mission. Prior to meeting Marc in 2007 at a café in Williamsburg, Virginia, when he was trying to qualify for an event on what is now known as the Korn Ferry Tour, she had worked with mentally ill and developmentally disabled adults, as well as a disability analyst.

“And when I stopped working, when I married Marc, there was a very, very large void in my life,” Audrey says. “Having kids helped, but I didn't feel whole and complete again until we started Begin Again.

“And it has given me more purpose in this life than I could have really ever hoped for. And honestly, it's made me love golf even more because I know that we wouldn't have this platform and the ability to help as many people as we do without golf.”

The Begin Again Foundation has now aided more than 400 survivors and distributed more than $1 million. Marc was able to donate the $50,000 he won in the RSM Birdies Fore Love competition last fall to the foundation to help further its mission, as well.

The Leishline grants, like the one the Moore family received, are important. But so is getting the word out about the warning signs of sepsis – fever, difficulty breathing, confusion, rapid heart rate and extreme pain and discomfort. Four people have actually reached out and told the organization they sought treatment because they saw those symptoms – including a tutor at the school attended by the Leishmans’ sons.

“I have gotten to the point where I actually see my illness and almost dying as a blessing,” Audrey says. “It sounds strange even … when I hear myself say it, but when I look at how much good has come from it, there's no way that I could wish it didn't happen.”

At the same time, Audrey says she has learned to compartmentalize what happened to her when she had sepsis. Otherwise, she says, she doesn’t think she’d be able to function as she interacted with other survivors and their families.

What Sophia went through, though, stirred up memories.

“But there are definitely those stories that do get to you,” she says. “And anytime it's a child that always hits me a little bit harder because I am a mom and the thought of my child ever going through what I went through is probably my worst nightmare.

“So, Sophia's is definitely a story that has stuck with us. And that's why doing this experience with them means so much to really everyone involved.”