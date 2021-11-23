  • BIRDIES FORE LOVE

    Talor Gooch, Tom Hoge win $300,000 each through RSM Birdies Fore Love

    Grand total raised in 2021 through Birdies Fore Love sponsored by RSM totals more than $1 million

  • The money will be donated to Talor Gooch’s and Tom Hoge’s charities of choice. (Courtesy)The money will be donated to Talor Gooch’s and Tom Hoge’s charities of choice. (Courtesy)