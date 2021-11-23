Talor Gooch, Tom Hoge win $300,000 each through RSM Birdies Fore Love

RSM US LLP (“RSM”) – the nation’s leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, and title sponsor of The RSM Classic – is pleased to announce that Talor Gooch , winner of the 2021 RSM Classic and Tom Hoge have tied for first place to win $300,000 each through the RSM Birdies Fore Love charitable giving on-course competition over the 2021-2022 PGA TOUR season! As part of the program, the money will be donated to Gooch’s and Hoge’s charities of choice focused on building the middle market leaders of tomorrow.

Through RSM Birdies Fore Love, the top three players who accumulated the most birdies (or better) during the nine fall season tournaments are awarded with $300,000, $150,000 and $50,000 respectively for donations to the players’ choice of children- and/or family-focused charitable organizations. (This is the first time two PGA TOUR professionals have tied for first place in the on-course Birdies Fore Love competition, resulting in two $300,000 donations.) These funds are part of the $4.8 million total raised through RSM’s employee-led Birdies Fore Love program .

Sung Kang finished third in the Birdies Fore Love competition and will donate $50,000 to his charity of choice.

“We are so excited for this year’s on-course RSM Birdies Fore Love winners,” said Andy Bosman , chief marketing officer with RSM US LLP. “It’s been great to watch players get involved in this competition over the years, and to support the deserving charitable organizations that are near and dear to their hearts through Birdies Fore Love. The impact of these donations is immeasurable as we highlighted during our tournament with the story of Chesson Hadley, a fall 2020 donation winner, and Parker .”

“The RSM Classic and our work with the TOUR and the Davis Love Foundation present us with a unique opportunity to amplify our firm’s commitment to stewardship,” said Joe Adams , managing partner and CEO with RSM US LLP. “We are so grateful to our people, our clients and our friends who support their communities, donating more than $28 million to date through Birdies Fore Love.”

“The 2021 RSM Classic was a success by any measure, said Davis Love III, The RSM Classic tournament host. “The entire Sea Island community looks forward to this event each year – not only for the world-class golf, but for the good that it does for children and families in Georgia’s Golden Isles and others across the country and in Canada through Birdies Fore Love. Congratulations to the top three Birdies Fore Love winners Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch and Sung Khang. We appreciate all you do to give back to the community and know that your selected charities do as well.”

Since The RSM Classic began in 2010, the tournament has raised more than $28 million for charities that support education and organizations that support children and families in the areas of hunger, housing and health. More than 90 organizations across the U.S. and in Canada have benefitted from these donations, including Boys and Girls Clubs, Special Olympics, and Blessings in a Backpack, just to name a few.