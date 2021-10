Matthew NeSmith makes most of Birdies Fore Love win

For Matthew NeSmith, it all started with a fire truck.

He and his teammates on the University of South Carolina golf team would raise money for Curing Kids Cancer each year by pulling 14,000 pounds of steel and ladders and hoses across a finish line about 15 feet away.

The first responders and golfers and other teams who participated got into the spirit of the event by dressing up in superhero costumes and bunny rabbit suits to honor a child living with cancer, or one who had passed away.

“It would be great,” Matthew said. “Like if one was an 8-year-old girl, and they’d be like, what do you want us to wear and she’d be like, I want y’all to be ballerinas. And so, all the fire truck people would be wearing tutus. It was just a really fun time.”

For his wife, Abigail, who was a member of the Gamecocks’ equestrian team, it was the CKC Pony Days each spring and fall. Patients from the Prisma Health Children’s Hospital came out to the farm where she practiced to ride horses and play games like the egg-on-a-spoon relay.

“We had best time doing things like that,” Abigail says. “Just meeting the families and getting to know them and just providing a day that nobody was thinking about what was really going on.”

Along the way, Matthew and Abigail got to know Clay and Grainne Owens, the co-founders of CKC, and their three sons. Clay and the three boys are all USC graduates and the two families bonded over a shared love of football and helping others. Grainne even offered Abigail a full-time job with CKC as she was preparing for graduation.

The inspiration for CKC was the Owens’ son Killian, who died in 2003 after a four-year battle with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia that included chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant. One of his physicians mentioned an experimental treatment that might have saved his life, but the doctors didn’t have the finances to get it out of the lab and into treatment.

Grainne remembers wondering why the doctor told her about this therapy, one that could have been 11 times more effective than the drug that was being used to treat her son. That’s when she realized she needed to raise money so other families wouldn’t be denied.

“He says to this day, he doesn't really know why he said it because he would never normally tell a family about something their child couldn't have,” Grainne says. “But I know why -- it's because that was what I was meant to do.”

So Grainne started CKC, sitting at her kitchen table and sending emails until 2 o’clock in the morning asking people to help. She assembled a medical “dream team” of doctors to serve on an advisory board to review grant applications and decide which trials to fund.

And to date, thanks to donors and fire truck pulls and golf tournaments, as well as college football helping to spread awareness, CKC has raised more than $20 million.

“I never dreamed ever that we would make $20 million,” Grainne says. “I mean, not in a million years, I would never – I would have laughed at you if you told me that.”