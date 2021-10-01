Maverick McNealy continuing his dad’s dream of furthering accessible education

Curriki was co-founded in 2004 by Scott McNealy, father of PGA TOUR player Maverick McNealy.

The idea behind the non-profit was to create a free and online education service that would be accessible to all, especially as technology advancements continued to boom in the early 2000’s.

Curriki has since advanced over the last 10 years, now serving as an interactive tool for educators, employees, customers and beyond. As education practices continued to evolve, so did Curriki. The education-based nonprofit found and developed unique ways to educate.

Especially during the pandemic.

While educators had found ways to integrate digital practices into their daily lessons, most had not been prepared for the global shift of online learning. Teachers had to abruptly move lessons to be completely online and teach students exclusively in a virtually setting.

At times, teaching could be frustrating. Between inattentive students learning from home, the lack of social interaction and teachers unable to teach in person, new challenges were difficult to navigate.

That’s where Curriki stepped in – providing an interactive tool for educators to engage their students and make their lessons more entertaining – for free.

Curriki has over 200,000 tools that are accessible for users, creating a unique and fun way to teach. Following his dads’ footsteps, Maverick also wanted to be a part of the solution and actually interned at Curriki to better educate himself on the technical development of the online platform as well as to help spread the mission of Curriki.

While McNealy eventually moved on from interning at the company and began to make his way to the PGA TOUR, he still found a way to continuously support Curriki.

“In 2019, I launched the non-profit, Birdies for Education, benefitting the non-profit education organization, Curriki,” said McNealy.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate in my education, and I believe that a high-quality education opens up opportunities that every student deserves. Curriki is not only solving a problem for remote education today, but building a solution to support the future of learning.”

In 2020, McNealy contended for the RSM Birdies Fore Love program, where the player with the most birdies at the end of tournament week wins charitable dollars to give to the charity of their choice.

McNealy had a strong finish at the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing with the most birdies for the week and making him the fall weekly winner of the program. With $50,000 to give to the charity of his choice, it was an obvious choice to give the charitable funds to Curriki, a nonprofit close to his heart.

This donation will allow Curriki to continue to innovate and develop education tools, even through the hardest times.

“Giving back. It’s what drives me to play my best game every time. Every kid deserves a solid, high-quality education,” said McNealy.