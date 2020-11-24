Corey Conners wins $300,000 for charity through RSM’s Birdies Fore Love program

CHICAGO – The nation's leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market and title sponsor of The RSM Classic – is pleased to announce that Corey Conners has won $300,000 through RSM’s Birdies Fore Love charitable giving competition. Conners won for recording the most birdies (or better) over the first 11 events of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season.

The top three players who accumulated the most birdies (or better) throughout the fall, concluding with The RSM Classic at Sea Island, Georgia, were awarded with $300,000, $150,000 and $50,000, respectively, for charitable donations to the players’ choice of children- and/or family-focused charitable organizations.

Patton Kizzire recorded the most birdies (or better) at this year’s RSM Classic, winning $50,000 for his charity of choice to wrap up the 2020 RSM Birdies Fore Love program.

In addition, players who recorded the most birdies (or better) in each fall event earned $50,000 for charities of their choice, bringing the total raised through the RSM Birdies Fore Love on-course competition to $950,000 through this year’s program.

For a list of the weekly RSM Birdies Fore Love winners from this year’s fall events, as well as final scoring results, visit the PGA TOUR website .

Winning players donated funds to charitable organizations focused on building tomorrow’s middle market business leaders through programs that support education, as well as organizations committed to improving the lives of youth through a focus on hunger, housing and/or health.

“Birdies Fore Love continues to provide a unique opportunity to amplify RSM’s focus on stewardship through The RSM Classic,” said Joe Adams, managing partner and CEO with RSM US LLP. “We are honored to work with the PGA TOUR and the Davis Love Foundation to support worthy charitable organizations through Birdies Fore Love.”

“Stewardship at RSM, is truly a part of our DNA – it’s something that we do because it’s part of who we are,” said Andy Bosman, chief marketing officer with RSM US LLP. “On behalf of our 13,000 people, I’d like to congratulate all of the weekly winners, including Patton Kizzire who recorded the most birdies or better during The RSM Classic, as well as Corey Conners, Sepp Straka and Sungjae Im on accumulating the most birdies or better during the 2020 program.”

“This year’s RSM Classic has certainly been like no other,” said Davis Love III, 21-time PGA TOUR winner and RSM Classic tournament host. “I am extremely proud and humbled by the success of the RSM Birdies Fore Love competition. The generosity of the RSM team, its clients and friends is truly remarkable. Our tournament and the charitable dollars we raise would not be possible without RSM, one of the best Title Sponsors in golf.”

Over the past three years, RSM’s Birdies Fore Love has helped PGA TOUR players support more than 30 deserving nonprofit organizations. Since The RSM Classic began in 2010, RSM and the Davis Love Foundation have donated more than $21.6 million to deserving charities.