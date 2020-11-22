Conners will use RSM Birdies Fore Love winnings to help children

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Corey Conners started the final round of The RSM Classic eight shots off the lead, but he knew victory was within reach.

Winning the tournament might have been a tall task, but there was another important accomplishment that he had an eye on: winning the RSM Birdies Fore Love competition. By making the most birdies or better since the start of the 2020-21 season, Conners earned a $300,000 donation to the charity of his choice from RSM. Conners and his wife, Malory, recently started a foundation to help provide children with educational and athletic opportunities they couldn’t otherwise afford.

“It's pretty amazing,” said Conners, who shot 64 on Sunday. “I saw my name on the (RSM Birdies Fore Love) leaderboard at the start of the week and I was trying to make as many birdies as I could and trying to get myself up to the top. Pretty humbled to have gotten it done.

“The generosity of RSM for sponsoring this event and sponsoring a donation, is pretty remarkable. This has been a really tough year for a lot of people and for them to step up like this, I'm going to be able to impact a lot of lives with the $300,000, so it’s pretty amazing.”

Conners finished T10 in The RSM Classic, his third top-10 in eight starts this season. He also finished 10th in last week’s Masters Tournament. His 147 birdies or better during the RSM Birdies Fore Love competition were six more than Sepp Straka and eight more than Sungjae Im.

“Last year, my wife and I were able to create a family fund back in our home province of Ontario, our hometown of Listowel, to help kids get into sports and education and provide opportunities for kids who wouldn't have a chance to do those things otherwise,” Conners said. “We’re looking forward to building that and hopefully starting some new programs. We'll be thinking of some ways we can give back. It's a lot of money and it's going to be able to positively impact a ton of lives, so pretty awesome, but definitely think we'll focus back in Canada and near our hometown. Really excited about that.”