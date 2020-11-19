Justin Thomas Foundation a beneficiary of RSM’s Birdies Fore Love program

The RSM Birdies Fore Love program that began at the Safeway Open in September concludes this week at The RSM Classic, in which the top three players will be awarded $300,000, $150,000 and $50,000, respectively, for charity for recording the most total birdies (or better) from all 11 fall PGA TOUR events.

Added in 2019 and continuing this season, the player who records the most birdies (or better) in each fall event earns $50,000 for a charity of his choice.

As both the weekly winner and eventual tournament champion in 2019 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, Justin Thomas chose to make a $50,000 donation to his newly created Justin Thomas Foundation.

Thomas and his family formally launched the Justin Thomas Foundation in Louisville, Kentucky in April of 2019. While quietly using his fame and financial wherewithal to help many over the years prior, Thomas and his family felt the time was right to establish a foundation that can partner with others to positively impact philanthropic organizations and communities.

The mission of the Justin Thomas Foundation is to positively impact children in need, junior golf, and military families with the intent of helping all achieve their full potential. The goals of the Justin Thomas Foundation reflect the altruistic aspirations of the Thomas family. By funding programming and fulfilling requests of those in need, they are committed to making a difference in the world.

“A lot of people in this community supported me and my family while I was growing up,” Thomas said when the Justin Thomas Foundation was launched. “Without their encouragement and a locally funded grant or two, I’m not sure I’d be where I am today. I am pleased to be able to offer kindness to others, the way it was shown to me.”

The Justin Thomas Foundation benefits the following charities: Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana; First Tee – Louisville; the Kentucky Golf Foundation; First Tee – Tuscaloosa; Convoy of Hope; Folds of Honor; and USA Cares.

A new addition to The RSM Birdies Fore Love program this year is that players’ birdies (or better) will count for two points instead of one at The RSM Classic, so that more players will have a chance to move up the leaderboard in Sea Island.

Winning players are encouraged to designate the funds to charitable organizations dedicated to building tomorrow’s middle market leaders through programs that support education, as well as organizations committed to improving the lives of youth through a focus on hunger, housing and health – organizations aligned with the RSM US Foundation’s areas of focus.

In total, TOUR players will generate close to $1 million for charities during the fall portion of the schedule through RSM Birdies Fore Love.

