A win in more ways than one

Nearly a decade ago, Lanto Griffin thought seriously about giving up the game of golf. With few positives to hang his hat on, a different career was becoming more enticing.

After turning professional in 2010, he would endure years of losing money and gaining credit card debt. In his first 10 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017, he earned a collective total of less than $5,000.

“I thought about quitting,” Griffin remembers thinking.

What overtook his skepticism, though, was a stubborn perseverance to succeed. Returning to this week’s Vivint Houston Open as the defending champion, his determination clearly paid off. And, it has paid off in more ways – and to more people – than he ever could have imagined.

In the same first few years Griffin was trying to find his place in the world, a then-12-year-old boy from Spring, Texas, was fighting the odds just to keep his place in the world.

Before his 13th birthday, Travis Arnold was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a fast-growing cancer of white blood cells. Following two failed stem cell transplants from matching donors, on April 25, 2014, Arnold underwent a haploidentical stem cell transplant, which is a half match as opposed to a perfect or near-perfect match. The donor was Arnold’s father.

As fate would have it, the third time was the charm. Arnold would recover, go on to become a standout high school golfer and graduate in May 2017 in the top 2 percent of his class. Cancer free, he now attends the University of Texas in Austin.

“Travis is such a good kid, and for him to come down with cancer at the age of 12, well, you can only imagine,” Griffin said. “With his amazing attitude and positivity, he seems more like a veteran adult. He’s just really mature for being a college kid.”

Arnold was diagnosed at the age of 12. Griffin was virtually the same age when he lost his father to the same disease.

“I’ve been through it on the other side with my dad, losing a parent and best friend,” Griffin said. “At that age, I just don’t know that there’s anything worse that can happen to you than losing a parent or loved one. I’m sure his parents felt similar to how I felt in terms of being scared and not knowing what was going to happen. Thank God he’s healthy now and thriving at the University of Texas.”

One of the results of Griffin’s win in Houston last season were 500 FedExCup points, which translated to a big step to the FedExCup Playoffs and season-ending TOUR Championship. Griffin did, in fact, make it to East Lake for the TOUR Championship, finishing T18.

More significant than his spot in the elite 30-man field that week, though, was the opportunity to learn of Arnold’s story and meet him for the first time, albeit virtually through a computer.

Introduced by the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and fellow cancer survivor Mark Rolfing, Griffin and Arnold connected immediately on their love for golf, as well as the devastating impact cancer left on their families.

“First, having MD Anderson put in as much time and research into such a terrible disease to try and make lives better and healthy is really amazing,” Griffin said. “But, seeing his strength and the manner in which Travis has dealt with it is something I just cannot imagine. Cancer is a deadly disease and is going to do what it wants to do. It creates the loneliest, most helpless feeling in the world.”

Griffin was so moved by the pediatric cancer survivor’s determination and resolve that a socially distant, in-person meeting at Arnold’s home was arranged by the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for Monday of this week.

Arnold, though, was not privy to the meeting. It was to be a surprise.

“I thought I was going to be sitting down with Mark Rolfing, who works with MD Anderson. That alone is a cool opportunity,” Arnold, now 21, said. “In my mind, we were going to talk about the relationship of MD Anderson with the Houston Open.”