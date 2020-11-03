-
IMPACT
A win in more ways than one
Lanto Griffin reflects on the impact of his Vivint Houston Open win – on the course and off it
November 04, 2020
By Doug Milne, PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Lanto Griffin on his game and the goals he set for himself after last year's win
Nearly a decade ago, Lanto Griffin thought seriously about giving up the game of golf. With few positives to hang his hat on, a different career was becoming more enticing.
After turning professional in 2010, he would endure years of losing money and gaining credit card debt. In his first 10 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017, he earned a collective total of less than $5,000.
“I thought about quitting,” Griffin remembers thinking.
What overtook his skepticism, though, was a stubborn perseverance to succeed. Returning to this week’s Vivint Houston Open as the defending champion, his determination clearly paid off. And, it has paid off in more ways – and to more people – than he ever could have imagined.
In the same first few years Griffin was trying to find his place in the world, a then-12-year-old boy from Spring, Texas, was fighting the odds just to keep his place in the world.
Before his 13th birthday, Travis Arnold was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a fast-growing cancer of white blood cells. Following two failed stem cell transplants from matching donors, on April 25, 2014, Arnold underwent a haploidentical stem cell transplant, which is a half match as opposed to a perfect or near-perfect match. The donor was Arnold’s father.
As fate would have it, the third time was the charm. Arnold would recover, go on to become a standout high school golfer and graduate in May 2017 in the top 2 percent of his class. Cancer free, he now attends the University of Texas in Austin.
“Travis is such a good kid, and for him to come down with cancer at the age of 12, well, you can only imagine,” Griffin said. “With his amazing attitude and positivity, he seems more like a veteran adult. He’s just really mature for being a college kid.”
Arnold was diagnosed at the age of 12. Griffin was virtually the same age when he lost his father to the same disease.
“I’ve been through it on the other side with my dad, losing a parent and best friend,” Griffin said. “At that age, I just don’t know that there’s anything worse that can happen to you than losing a parent or loved one. I’m sure his parents felt similar to how I felt in terms of being scared and not knowing what was going to happen. Thank God he’s healthy now and thriving at the University of Texas.”
One of the results of Griffin’s win in Houston last season were 500 FedExCup points, which translated to a big step to the FedExCup Playoffs and season-ending TOUR Championship. Griffin did, in fact, make it to East Lake for the TOUR Championship, finishing T18.
More significant than his spot in the elite 30-man field that week, though, was the opportunity to learn of Arnold’s story and meet him for the first time, albeit virtually through a computer.
Introduced by the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and fellow cancer survivor Mark Rolfing, Griffin and Arnold connected immediately on their love for golf, as well as the devastating impact cancer left on their families.
“First, having MD Anderson put in as much time and research into such a terrible disease to try and make lives better and healthy is really amazing,” Griffin said. “But, seeing his strength and the manner in which Travis has dealt with it is something I just cannot imagine. Cancer is a deadly disease and is going to do what it wants to do. It creates the loneliest, most helpless feeling in the world.”
Griffin was so moved by the pediatric cancer survivor’s determination and resolve that a socially distant, in-person meeting at Arnold’s home was arranged by the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for Monday of this week.
Arnold, though, was not privy to the meeting. It was to be a surprise.
“I thought I was going to be sitting down with Mark Rolfing, who works with MD Anderson. That alone is a cool opportunity,” Arnold, now 21, said. “In my mind, we were going to talk about the relationship of MD Anderson with the Houston Open.”
In addition to golf, the two spoke at length about their respective survivorship anniversaries and life as a cancer survivor.
“Going through something like that at a young age will really give you a unique perspective on life,” Griffin said. “On top of that, there are things in the world right now like COVID and the election. But, when you meet someone like Travis, who has been through what he has been through, it just really opens your eyes. There is more to life than golf and elections. It’s just a good perspective.”
In addition to speaking to tournament officials about having Travis play in next year’s Vivint Houston Open pro-am with him, Griffin capitalized on a relationship with Dormie Network to treat Travis and his family to a complimentary golf vacation at Briggs Ranch in San Antonio, home of a Korn Ferry Tour event.
“The look on the faces of he and his mom, Gina, when they got that news was just so cool,” Griffin said. “They’re just so excited about that. It was just really cool looking at someone who has been through hell for years and years to have that kind of excitement on his face.”
As a teenager, one of Griffin’s best friends was diagnosed with bone cancer. He remembers being there for him as he went through it all. The friend was a Make-A-Wish Foundation recipient and chose a new set of new golf clubs.
“That changed his whole outlook and perspective,” Griffin said. “So, when you can do anything to lift someone’s spirit up, you just never know how much it can mean to them or even change a person’s mentality.”
“Perseverance is extremely important in all aspects of life. Whether you’re in school or business or athletics, things can get to where it feels really easy to give up. It takes a lot of gut and strength to keep pushing through. It’s no different with Travis. He could have easily just rolled over and given up. But he never did. I can’t ever imagine going through chemotherapy, radiation and surgery at any time, let alone when I was 12. For him to persevere like that, beat cancer and now be healthy and in college is incredible.”
“It felt to me like we just hit it off immediately,” Arnold said. “Given what happened to his father when he was my age and when I found out about my cancer, in a weird kind of way, gave me the feeling of an instant connection.”
During the 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season, Griffin won a combined $200,000 from the RSM Birdies Fore Love program – $50,000 for being the weekly winner with the most birdies (or better) at the Vivint Houston Open, and $150,000 for a second-place finish in the program overall last fall. Griffin used the funds to start the Lanto Griffin Foundation to help aspiring athletes achieve their goals and dreams.
He has since also donated $25,000 to the Astros Golf Foundation – $5,000 to Project Joy and Hope, a Vivint Houston Open beneficiary, and $20,000 this week to the Astros Golf Foundation itself.
Because Griffin powered on, now others in need of help can, too.
“The fight Travis won puts what I went through into perspective, too, in terms of never giving up,” Griffin said. “I know what it’s like to get frustrated and want to quit, give up on your dreams. But, when you’re literally fighting for your life, like Travis did, it’s a completely different battle."
“I can sympathize and understand to a degree, having witnessed my father going through it. Even though things turned out differently with my dad than it did for Travis, perseverance is always a very powerful thing. I tell that to kids all the time. It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon. … It is possible beat cancer, and Travis is a perfect example of someone who did just that without ever giving up.”
