How coffee led to Todd's 'extra special' donation

The phone call, as Brendon Todd likes to say, was “extra special.”

After all, it’s not every day he gets to tell the person on the other end of the line that he’s making a $50,000 donation to their organization. And in this case, the group was “Extra Special People,” which aims to create transformative experiences for people with developmental disabilities near his home in Watkinsville, Georgia.

“It was a new life experience,” Todd says, the satisfaction in his voice palpable. “And the first time I've been able to contribute that much money to a certain foundation. So, it was really neat and definitely was something that touched my heart and made me want to do it again.”

Todd’s donation was made possible after he won the RSM Birdies for Love competition at last year’s Bermuda Championship – a tournament he also happened to win overall, the first of two consecutive victories for the former Georgia Bulldog in what became the season’s most compelling comeback story.

Ashley Stewart, the director of development for ESP, happened to answer the phone that day.

“I remember being so, so honored,” she says. “I just really couldn't believe it. It was an incredible phone call to receive and just so cool to hear how he was able to be so moved and just to feel so connected to our agency. ... To provide such a gift, it was really awesome.”

ESP’s marketing manager Katarina Christmann was sitting across from Stewart and couldn’t help but listen in as her co-worker spoke with Todd.

“She was like, oh that’s great, you want to make a donation,” Christmann remembers. “Do you want to write a check? And then I remember her being like, oh, wow, $50,000? Not your average phone call for sure.”

Todd first became aware of ESP about two years ago when he played in a charity pro-am with several former Georgia football players. One of ESP’s newest programs is Java Joy, a non-profit where coffee carts are staffed and managed by the disabled, and Todd was impressed by their enthusiasm and energy.

“It was just so neat to see these special disabled people starting their own small business and thriving and enjoying it,” he says. “And that was just something that you don't see every day that I think we probably need to push a little bit more in our society.”

True to their names, the Joyristas dance and hand out smiles and hugs – virtual these days, of course, as well as cups of coffee. Not only do they staff the cart, they get other kinds of vocational training and learn how to do things like write resumes and proper interview technique.

“I just kind of got to know some of the kids, some of the people that are involved and some of the special people that are recipients of the money,” Todd says. “They just touched my heart. And it was one of those local charities I thought I could really support.