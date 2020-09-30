Chance meeting at pro-am leads to RSM Birdies Fore Love donation

Kevin Lynch had come to TPC River Highlands to have a few laughs with his old Navy buddy, Tony Davison, and play in the Monday pro-am at the Travelers Championship last year.

Back in the day, the two had served together on the USS Boston, a nuclear-powered attack submarine. Davison was a torpedoman and Lynch ran the food service operation. Even then, the two loved golf, storing clubs under their bunks just in case a course was nearby when they weren’t out to sea.

RELATED: RSM Birdies Fore Love

“We were kids,” Lynch says, laughing. “We were silly enough to think that if we took our clubs with us on board that if we pulled into Scotland, we'd be able to go play St. Andrews. What did we know?”

On this Monday, Lynch and Davison were paired with Dylan Frittelli, a South African in his first full season on the PGA TOUR. He was drawn to the good-natured banter and barbs between the two old friends, as well as their shared military background.

“I was quizzing them on how it all worked and the Navy because my sports psychologist, Jay Brunza, was a Navy psychologist,” Frittelli says. “... So, a lot of the stories I've heard from Jay about going down to Antarctica and serving in Desert Storm and stuff.”

On Wednesday before the tournament started, Frittelli met Lynch and Davison at the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut. Davison, who works for a global defense contractor with offices there, had arranged for a tour of the USS South Dakota. Weapons, sonar, navigation and intelligence were just a few of the departments they explored on the massive boat.

“Now I had at this point been out since my gosh, 25 years,” Lynch recalls. “So, everything was different. ... It was shocking to me. And Dylan was just mesmerized.”

“It was so cool,” agrees Frittelli, who Lynch remembers peppering the SMEs or, the ship’s Subject Matter Experts, with thought-provoking questions about things like oxygen displacement and hydrogen storage on the submarine.

But Frittelli and Lynch bonded over something else, too. Something much less visible, but just as powerful – their shared interest in mental health.

Lynch runs a non-profit called the Quell Foundation which awards college scholarships to students who have a mental health diagnosis or have lost a close family member or caregiver to suicide. The foundation has distributed more than $1.8 million to students in 49 states at over 450 universities since its inception in 2015.

Lynch had given a book about the organization to Frittelli, who was intrigued and went to Google to learn more. So, three months later, when the 30-year-old led the field with 24 birdies at last year’s Sanderson Farms Championship he knew just what to do with the $50,000 he won in the RSM Birdies Fore Love competition.

He gave it all to the Quell Foundation, which Lynch started in response to his son’s struggle with managing his bi-polar disorder and kicking a heroin addiction that led to two incarcerations.

“What Dylan did is something that really shocked me to my core because it was just a very, it was very kind and thoughtful thing,” Lynch says. “... It really was all part of a chance meeting and a discussion. We were walking down the fairway just talking -- everybody knows somebody, you have 63 million Americans that live with a mental health illness.

“That's kind of the connection we were talking about. It went back and forth. And obviously, he was listening.”