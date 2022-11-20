Zecheng Dou shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Zecheng Dou hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dou finished his day tied for 67th at 1 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

Dou got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dou to 1 over for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Dou got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dou to 2 over for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second, Dou had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Dou to 4 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Dou chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dou to 4 over for the round.