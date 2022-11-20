Zac Blair shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Zac Blair hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 29th at 11 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 second, Blair's 142 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Blair had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Blair hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Blair at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Blair's 124 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Blair chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Blair had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Blair chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.

Blair missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Blair to 3 under for the round.