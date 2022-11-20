Wyndham Clark putts well in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Wyndham Clark hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his day tied for 10th at 14 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

Wyndham Clark got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wyndham Clark to 1 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Clark chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.