Will Gordon putts well in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Will Gordon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gordon finished his day tied for 15th at 13 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 second, Will Gordon's 105 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Will Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Gordon's tee shot went 218 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Gordon got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Gordon hit an approach shot from 265 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to even for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Gordon chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gordon to even-par for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Gordon chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Gordon had a 68 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.