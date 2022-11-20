Tyson Alexander putts himself to an even-par final round of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Tyson Alexander hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Alexander finished his day tied for 62nd at 5 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

Tyson Alexander got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tyson Alexander to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Alexander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Alexander to even-par for the round.

At the 409-yard par-4 fifth, after his drive went to the native area Alexander stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Alexander to even for the round.