Trevor Cone shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the RSM Classic

Trevor Cone hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cone finished his day tied for 54th at 6 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Cone had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cone to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Cone had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cone to 2 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 16th, Cone chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cone to 3 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 first, Cone had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cone to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Cone's tee shot went 222 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he 3 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Cone got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cone to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Cone had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cone to even-par for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Cone chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cone to 1 over for the round.