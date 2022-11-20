Taylor Pendrith shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the RSM Classic

Taylor Pendrith hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 15th at 13 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 sixth green, Pendrith suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pendrith at 1 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to even for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.