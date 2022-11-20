Taylor Montgomery comes back from a rocky start in round four of the RSM Classic

Taylor Montgomery hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Montgomery finished his day tied for 15th at 13 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Taylor Montgomery's tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Montgomery had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Montgomery to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Montgomery went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Montgomery to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Montgomery hit an approach shot from 240 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 16th, Montgomery got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Montgomery to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Montgomery had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.