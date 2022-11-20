Stephan Jaeger putts well in round four of the RSM Classic

Stephan Jaeger hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jaeger finished his day tied for 46th at 7 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th, Stephan Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stephan Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

Jaeger hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Jaeger had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Jaeger's 159 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.