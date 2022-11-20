Seung-Yul Noh shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Seung-Yul Noh hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 15th at 13 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 second, Noh's 133 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Noh hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Noh at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Noh had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Noh's 146 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Noh had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 3 under for the round.