  • Seamus Power shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the RSM Classic

  • In the final round of The RSM Classic 2022, Seamus Power makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Seamus Power sticks tee shot hole-high to set up birdie at The RSM Classic

    In the final round of The RSM Classic 2022, Seamus Power makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.