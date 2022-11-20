Seamus Power shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Seamus Power hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 5th at 15 under with Joel Dahmen, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; and Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Power's 186 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Power had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Power hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Power to 3 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Power chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Power to 4 under for the round.

Power got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Power to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Power hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 4 under for the round.