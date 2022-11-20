Scott Stallings shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Scott Stallings hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 54th at 6 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Stallings hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to even-par for the round.