Sahith Theegala shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Sahith Theegala hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 2nd at 17 under with Brian Harman and Callum Tarren; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Theegala chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Theegala went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his sixth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Theegala chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

Theegala hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 51-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Theegala's 139 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Theegala hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.