Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Ryan Armour in the final round at the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Ryan Armour hit 14 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Armour finished his day tied for 46th at 7 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 14th, Ryan Armour's 194 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Armour to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Armour chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Armour had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Armour to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Armour's 171 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.