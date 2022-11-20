Russell Knox shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Russell Knox hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 21st at 12 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Knox's 175 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.