Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Robby Shelton in the final round at the RSM Classic
November 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robby Shelton throws a dart to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2022, Robby Shelton makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Robby Shelton hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Shelton finished his day tied for 10th at 14 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Robby Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Robby Shelton to 1 under for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Shelton hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Shelton chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Shelton's 104 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 5 under for the round.
