Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Robby Shelton in the final round at the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Robby Shelton hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Shelton finished his day tied for 10th at 14 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Robby Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Robby Shelton to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Shelton hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Shelton chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Shelton's 104 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 5 under for the round.