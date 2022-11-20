Paul Haley II shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the RSM Classic

Paul Haley II hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Haley II finished his day tied for 29th at 11 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Haley II hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 1 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th, Haley II had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 12th green, Haley II suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Haley II at 1 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Haley II chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Haley II had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haley II to 1 under for the round.