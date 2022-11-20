Patton Kizzire putts well in round four of the RSM Classic

Patton Kizzire hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his day tied for 35th at 10 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th, Patton Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patton Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Kizzire had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 third, Kizzire hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kizzire's 149 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.