Patrick Rodgers finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Patrick Rodgers hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 10th at 14 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

At the 415-yard par-4 second, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rodgers chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Rodgers at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Rodgers's 124 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.