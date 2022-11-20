MJ Daffue shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the RSM Classic

MJ Daffue hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Daffue finished his day in 69th at 1 over; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Daffue hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th. This moved Daffue to 3 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Daffue chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 2 over for the round.

Daffue got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 3 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 first, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 4 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Daffue's tee shot went 212 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 sixth green, Daffue suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Daffue at 6 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 5 over for the round.