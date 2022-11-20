Michael Kim shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic

Michael Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 35th at 10 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Kim's tee shot went 224 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Kim chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.