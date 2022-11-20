Matthias Schwab shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Matthias Schwab hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 62nd at 5 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Schwab hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwab at 1 over for the round.