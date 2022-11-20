Martin Trainer shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Martin Trainer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 54th at 6 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

Trainer got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 4 over for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Trainer chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.