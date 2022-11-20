Kevin Yu shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Kevin Yu hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Yu finished his day tied for 54th at 6 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

Yu got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Yu hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 409-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Yu to 2 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Yu chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to even-par for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Yu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.