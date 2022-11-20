Kevin Streelman shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the RSM Classic

Kevin Streelman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 35th at 10 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

Streelman tee shot went 191 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Streelman to 2 over for the round.

At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Streelman had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 3 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Streelman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 4 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Streelman hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 3 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.