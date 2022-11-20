Kevin Roy shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the RSM Classic

Kevin Roy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Roy finished his day tied for 46th at 7 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Roy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roy to 1 over for the round.

Roy got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Roy hit his 245 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Roy to even for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Roy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roy to 1 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 first, Roy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Roy to even-par for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Roy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Roy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Roy had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roy to 1 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Roy hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roy to even for the round.