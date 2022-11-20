Kevin Kisner shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Kevin Kisner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 29th at 11 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Kisner's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Kisner's 92 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kisner had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Kisner got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kisner's 168 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.