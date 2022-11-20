Keith Mitchell shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the RSM Classic

Keith Mitchell hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 39th at 9 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Mitchell had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

At the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.