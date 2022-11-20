Justin Suh shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Justin Suh hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Suh finished his day in 66th at 3 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

Suh got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 1 over for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 2 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 first, Suh reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Suh at 3 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Suh's tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Suh got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 5 over for the round.