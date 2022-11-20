Justin Rose shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the RSM Classic

Justin Rose hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 29th at 11 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Rose got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rose to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rose hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to even-par for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Rose chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

At the 565-yard par-5 15th, Rose got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Rose to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Rose hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Rose had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.