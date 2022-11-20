Joseph Bramlett comes back from a rocky start in round four of the RSM Classic

Joseph Bramlett hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Bramlett finished his day tied for 64th at 4 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Joseph Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Joseph Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Bramlett hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bramlett hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Bramlett had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Bramlett hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.