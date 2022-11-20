Strong putting brings Joel Dahmen a 6-under 64 in round four of the RSM Classic

Joel Dahmen hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his day tied for 5th at 15 under with Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; and Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under.

On the 417-yard par-4 first, Joel Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Joel Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dahmen had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Dahmen's 152 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

Dahmen hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 49-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Dahmen had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Dahmen's 142 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 6 under for the round.