Jim Herman shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Jim Herman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 46th at 7 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

Herman got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to even for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.