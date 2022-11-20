Jacob Bridgeman putts well in round four of the RSM Classic

Jacob Bridgeman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bridgeman finished his day tied for 54th at 6 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

At the 10th, 418-yard par-4, Jacob Bridgeman hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Jacob Bridgeman to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Bridgeman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bridgeman to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Bridgeman had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bridgeman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Bridgeman's 112 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bridgeman to 2 under for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bridgeman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bridgeman to 3 under for the round.